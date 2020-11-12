Kathleen Marie Walker passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Kathy is pre-deceased by her loving father and mother Irvine and Katherine (nee McDonald) Walker as well as her sister Barbara Walker Domenick. Kathy is survived by her partner of 13 years John (Jack) Mix and her sister Judith Walker. Kathy was born on July 18th, 1946 in Bryn Mawr Pa and was a resident of Berwyn Pa until she graduated from St. Katherine of Siena High School in 1962. Kathy loved to travel and was most fond of her trip to Hawaii in hopes of meeting her idol, Tom Selleck. Kathy spent her younger years working as an administrative assistant until finding her final home of employment with Merck and Co. Kathy spent close to 25 years with Merck and Co in their Market Research Lab Department. Kathy loved working at Merck and the great friends that she made there. Kathy is fondly remembered by her four nephews and one niece for all the great memories she made for them. The over-night slumber parties, the amusement park trips, the Devon Horse Show and the kite flying afternoons. Most of all Kathy will be remembered for her kind and gentle nature. Kathy was a great daughter, sister, friend and a most wonderful aunt while keeping her Lord and Savior front and center in her life. Kathy’s life will be celebrated at St. Denis Church 2401 St. Denis Lane Havertown Pa on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11am. There will be a brief visitation prior to the Mass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kathy’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN. 38105 would be greatly appreciated. (www.stretchfuneralhome.com
