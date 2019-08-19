Daily Local News Obituaries
Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 363-8600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
Kathleen McMahon


1951 - 2019
Kathleen McMahon Obituary
Kathleen E. 'Kathy' (nee Wilkinson) McMahon passed away peacefully in her home on August 9, 2019 Born in Auburn, NY, but had made her home in West Chester for the past 33 years.
Kathy enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for others, but her greatest joy in life came from taking care of her family. She has been a very loving wife, mother and grandmother and she was very proud of that.
Kathy is survived by her husband Leo G. McMahon; daughters Kate (Bobby) Mundell of Forkston Township PA and Jennifer (Patrick) Leary of Honeybrook PA. Grandchildren Jessica Kolodziejek of New Holland, PA; Hannah Vogelsong of Laurel MD; Jack Hickman (US Marine Corps, currently serving in Japan); Benjamin Hickman of Honeybrook, PA; Caitlin Leary of Honeybrook, PA and Great grandson Jackson Kolodziejek of New Holland , PA. She is also survived by brothers, Patrick, James (Gloria), and Timothy Wilkinson all of Auburn, NY and sisters, Mary Ann (Larry) Charette of Auburn, NY and Theresa (Gary) Volk of Rochester, NY.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation, 6-8:00 PM Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Logan Funeral Home, 698 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Paoli Cancer Center, 255 W. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA 19301. WWW.mainlinehealth.org
www.LoganFuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Local News on Aug. 18, 2019
