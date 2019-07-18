|
Kathleen “Kathy” Mary Rybarczyk, age 76, of West Grove, PA passed away suddenly on Jul. 14, 2019. Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Patrick Mannello and the late Concetta Santa Maria Mannello. Kathy was the beloved wife of Gerald Rybarczyk for 55 years; mother of Michael Rybarczyk (Mina), Mark Rybarczyk (Anabel Pichler), Michelle Rybarczyk, the late Mark Joseph Rybarczyk and the late Maria Williams (Michael); grandmother of Hayley, Josh(d.), Alena, Kira, Kendall, Ryan, Luke, Mike, Crystal, Brianna, Matthew and Mark; sister of Patricia Gugliuzza and Donald Eddy. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11AM on Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 at ASSUMPTION BVM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 300 State Road, West Grove, PA. Burial will be private. A luncheon reception will follow the Funeral Mass at the Clubhouse at Ovations, Hendrickson Lane, West Grove, PA. The family asks that NO flowers be sent. Please consider a donation in Kathy’s name to: All the Difference > Pediatric Service for Developmental Difference. www.allthedifference.org www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 20, 2019