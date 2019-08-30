|
Kathryn Anne (Ries) Blair died peacefully August 24, 2019, 9 days short of her 103 birthday. An amazing mother, she is survived by her much loved children Kathryn (Knox), Leonard, Richard and Thomas. Mrs. Blair was a proud loving grandmother of ten and a great-grandmother of eleven, with two more expected soon. Born and raised in Philadelphia, a resident of Rosemont and Bryn Mawr, she resided in her final years with her daughter and son-in-law. Kate shared a deep appreciation of the outdoors and nature with her beloved late husband Leonard. She will be remembered for her unfailing love of family and enjoyment of family/ friend gatherings. Visitation will be held on September 13, 2019 from 6-7pm at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Funeral Home, West Chester, PA; followed by a Memorial Service at 7pm. Information and condolences at www.DellaFH.com. Private interment at a later date will unite Kathryn Blair with Leonard, Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged to: Berks Nature, The Nature Place, at berksnature.org (575 St. Bernardine Street, Reading, PA 19607) or Meals on Wheels -Chester County at mowcc.org (404 Willowbrook Lane, West Chester, PA 19382).
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 4, 2019