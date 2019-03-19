|
|
Kathryn E. Bollinger, formerly of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully Sunday March 17, 2019 at Bethany Village in Bethany, PA. She was the wife of the late Ardell H. Bollinger. Born October 6, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Harold Bowers and the late Edith Jones Bowers. Kay began college at Texas Tech University, where she met and married her first husband John Starkey. She put her studies on hold and started a family. Tragically John, an Air Force Pilot, was killed during a routine training flight. Now widowed with a six-month-old child, Kay moved to Oklahoma City to be with her parents. Kay enrolled in Oklahoma University, where she earned both an undergraduate and master’s degree in education. When her father passed, she and her mother moved back to Philadelphia where she began her teaching career. Kay remarried Ardell Bollinger and together they had another child. She completed a reading certification program and was a reading specialist at the Devereux School in Chester County until her retirement. Her hobbies included bridge, knitting, reading, going to the beach, and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her daughter, Edith Starkey Idell (Tom), her son Scott Bollinger (Donna), Grandchildren, Katie (Mike), Tesa, Ted (Liz), Brittani, Kali, and Erin, her brother Harold Bowers (Linda) as well as beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10-11am at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181; followed by her Funeral Service at 11am. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 20, 2019