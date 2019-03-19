Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Bollinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Bollinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn Bollinger Obituary
Kathryn E. Bollinger, formerly of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully Sunday March 17, 2019 at Bethany Village in Bethany, PA. She was the wife of the late Ardell H. Bollinger. Born October 6, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Harold Bowers and the late Edith Jones Bowers. Kay began college at Texas Tech University, where she met and married her first husband John Starkey. She put her studies on hold and started a family. Tragically John, an Air Force Pilot, was killed during a routine training flight. Now widowed with a six-month-old child, Kay moved to Oklahoma City to be with her parents. Kay enrolled in Oklahoma University, where she earned both an undergraduate and master’s degree in education. When her father passed, she and her mother moved back to Philadelphia where she began her teaching career. Kay remarried Ardell Bollinger and together they had another child. She completed a reading certification program and was a reading specialist at the Devereux School in Chester County until her retirement. Her hobbies included bridge, knitting, reading, going to the beach, and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her daughter, Edith Starkey Idell (Tom), her son Scott Bollinger (Donna), Grandchildren, Katie (Mike), Tesa, Ted (Liz), Brittani, Kali, and Erin, her brother Harold Bowers (Linda) as well as beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10-11am at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181; followed by her Funeral Service at 11am. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now