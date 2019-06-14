Daily Local News Obituaries
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA 19344
(610) 273-3914
Kathryn M. Miller, 82 yrs., of Glenmoore, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Pocopson Home, following an illness. Kathryn was born in Chester Co., Pa. on Sunday, March 28, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Edwin Rhoades and Kathryn Myrtle (Souden) DeHaven. Kathryn was the wife of the late Edgar V. Miller, Sr., who died on August 21, 1978. She was last employed as a data entry person for QVC of West Chester. Kathryn enjoyed crocheting, Bingo, and gardening. She is survived by two sons, Edgar V. Miller, Jr. of Denver, Pa. and John J. Miller of Elverson and a daughter, Tina Marie Seese of Elverson. There are 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 1 PM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, Pa. Interment will follow at the Hopewell United Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one prior to the service. Online condolences may be recorded at www.thelabsfh.com.
Published in The Daily Local on June 25, 2019
