Kathryn A. (nee Feledick) Noonan on Sept. 12, 2019 of West Chester, PA (formerly of the Germantown section of Philadelphia) Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Joseph M. Noonan. Dearest mother of Christine Noonan Sturm (late David), Loretta Noonan, Lorraine Audet (Andrew) and Stephen Noonan. Sister of Donald Feledick and Thomas Feledick. Also survived by her four grandchildren, Nicholas, Allison, Megan and Carly. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family and celebrate her life on Thursday from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. in St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Kathryn’s interment will be Friday morning at Washington Crossing National Cemetery with her late husband, a Korean War veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Council on Brain Injury (CoBI), 16 Industrial Blvd., Suite 203, Paoli, PA 19301. www.fluehr.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 15, 2019