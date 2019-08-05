|
|
Kathryn MacDonald Retallick, 93, of West Chester passed away on July 29. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Retallick, and is survived by her daughter, Martha Retallick. Born in Buffalo, New York, Kathryn was a graduate of the University of Michigan and West Chester University. For 22 years, she taught Spanish in the West Chester Area School District. Earlier in her professional career, Kathryn served as assistant safety director for the Equitable Gas Company in Pittsburgh. After her 1993 retirement from teaching, Kathryn became a tireless community volunteer. The Church of the Holy Trinity, the Salvation Army, and the American Association of University Women were among the many organizations that benefited from her efforts. Kathryn also enjoyed taking her dogs on long walks around the neighborhood, cooking gourmet meals, and reading three daily newspapers, which included doing the crossword puzzles – in ink. A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 212 South High Street, West Chester, on Friday, August 9 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to .
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 6, 2019