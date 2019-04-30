|
Kathryn (Kass) Stanley (née Gill) of Stafford VA passed into the loving arms of her Lord on April 15, 2019 after a long fight against cancer. Born March 26, 1938 in Coatesville PA to Lewis and Sara (Franciscus) Gill. Kass attended Westwood School and Scott High School. After HS Kass worked at Royal Paper Products and retired in 1997 from Green Giant. In her youth Kass enjoyed roller skating with friends at area rinks and bowling for the Westwood Fire Company team. Kass and her husband Jack Stanley had a love of NASCAR racing and traveled in their motorhome to attend races and collect memorabilia at many race tracks. From 1997 until 2017 Kass lived in Brooksville FL where she enjoyed time with her sister Nancy Owens and brother Monte Gill. During this time Kass was also the primary caregiver for her mother for 3 years, and enjoyed nightly card games with family members. In her final years Kass was lovingly cared for in the home of her granddaughter Pam (Eric) Beebe in Stafford VA. Kass was preceded in death by her husband Jack Stanley, and brothers William Gill and James Gill. Kass is survived by her son Billy McComsey (Stacie) and daughter Teri (McComsey) Berry both of Stafford VA. Additionally, Kass is survived by sister Nancy Owens of Parkesburg, PA, brothers Monte Gill (Shelley) of Ocala FL and Gary Gill (Linda) of Coatesville PA and many adoring grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Kass’ life will be led by Pastor Beth Engel on May 6, 2019 at 1 pm at Pequea Presbyterian Church, 273 Cambridge Road, Gap PA 17527.
Published in The Daily Local on May 1, 2019