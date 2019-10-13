Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
1030 E Lincoln Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-1091
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Peck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Peck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Peck Obituary
Katie Peck, 92, of Exton and formerly of Glen Crest Road, Coatesville, passed away Wednesday evening September 25, 2019 at Chester County Hospital after a brief illness. She now joins her parents Michael and Anna (Kasper) Peck, her brothers, Joseph, Harry and John, and her sisters, Alice Ohar, Esther Scamuffa, Pauline Hess and Antoinette Caridi. She was also predeceased by two beloved nephews Walter Ohar and Joseph Hess, Jr. Katie is survived by nieces, Kathleen (Ohar) Martin (Fred); Andrea (Hess) O’Leary (David); nephews, John Peck; Vincent Caridi (Patti); Wayne Scamuffa (Gerie) and Michael Scamuffa (Robin). She is also survived by thirteen great nieces and nephews and eleven great-great nieces and nephews, the youngest her namesake, Katie Martin. While still a senior at Scott High School, Katie was hired as secretary to the treasurer of Lukens Steel Company, a position she held for forty years. Katie was a lifelong member of the Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, and over the years, held the position of secretary for the parish council, Saint Anastasia Sisterhood, Ukrainian Orthodox League and the church choir. Besides her relatives, Katie will be missed by her church family, old friends from bingo and new friends at Exton Senior Living. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, 392 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Coatesville. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
Download Now