Katie Peck, 92, of Exton and formerly of Glen Crest Road, Coatesville, passed away Wednesday evening September 25, 2019 at Chester County Hospital after a brief illness. She now joins her parents Michael and Anna (Kasper) Peck, her brothers, Joseph, Harry and John, and her sisters, Alice Ohar, Esther Scamuffa, Pauline Hess and Antoinette Caridi. She was also predeceased by two beloved nephews Walter Ohar and Joseph Hess, Jr. Katie is survived by nieces, Kathleen (Ohar) Martin (Fred); Andrea (Hess) O’Leary (David); nephews, John Peck; Vincent Caridi (Patti); Wayne Scamuffa (Gerie) and Michael Scamuffa (Robin). She is also survived by thirteen great nieces and nephews and eleven great-great nieces and nephews, the youngest her namesake, Katie Martin. While still a senior at Scott High School, Katie was hired as secretary to the treasurer of Lukens Steel Company, a position she held for forty years. Katie was a lifelong member of the Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, and over the years, held the position of secretary for the parish council, Saint Anastasia Sisterhood, Ukrainian Orthodox League and the church choir. Besides her relatives, Katie will be missed by her church family, old friends from bingo and new friends at Exton Senior Living. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, 392 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Coatesville. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 28, 2019