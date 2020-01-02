|
|
Kay Marie Quinn, of Kennett Square, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Neighborhood Hospice in West Chester, PA. A resident of Kendal at Longwood, Kay was born October 22, 1946, in Pottsville, PA, to the late Elmer and Mary (Spitler) Nolt. Kay graduated from Millersville University in 1967 with a B.A. in Mathematics and taught high school for a short time. In 1971 she began selling Shaklee products, building her own business that thrived for over four decades. Kay and her former husband, Kenneth Quinn, raised three children, Brian, Eric, and Valerie. She was a loving mother and mother-in-law. Her ten grandchildren called her Nana and she enjoyed seeing them grow and thrive. She had three siblings, Anna Penchard (d.2013), Vera Meyer, and Carl Nolt, and a large extended family, all of whom she adored. Kay was a theosophist, and a lifelong student of spirituality and love. She enjoyed board games and playing cards, and she never threw a game no matter how many tears her opponents shed. Her home always had a piano for her and the family to play, and she loved art, painting, and nature. She was a caregiver throughout her life, whether it was looking after her nieces and nephews, raising her children, caring for her parents, or being a companion to her eldest sister; she gave with no expectation of reciprocity. She was honest, accepting, straightforward, positive, and loved to laugh. Her legacy will live through all the lives she has touched. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the auditorium at Kendal at Longwood. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, please consider The Conservation Fund or The Environmental Defense Action Fund.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 5, 2020