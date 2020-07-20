Kelly Ann (Lynch) Hamm, 57 yrs., of Downingtown, died on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Robert S. Lynch of Downingtown and the late Mary F. (Browell) Lynch, who died in 2009. Kelly Ann was the fiancée of David Reid. She was a self-employed truck driver/op. Kelly Ann is survived by a daughter, Marguerite Max, a brother, R. Scott Lynch and a sister, Susan M. Lynch. A funeral service will be held on what would have been her 58th birthday on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 7 PM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave, Honey Brook, Pa. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at the Forks of the Brandywine Cemetery. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com