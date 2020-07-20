1/
Kelly Ann Hamm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Ann (Lynch) Hamm, 57 yrs., of Downingtown, died on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Robert S. Lynch of Downingtown and the late Mary F. (Browell) Lynch, who died in 2009. Kelly Ann was the fiancée of David Reid. She was a self-employed truck driver/op. Kelly Ann is survived by a daughter, Marguerite Max, a brother, R. Scott Lynch and a sister, Susan M. Lynch. A funeral service will be held on what would have been her 58th birthday on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 7 PM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave, Honey Brook, Pa. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at the Forks of the Brandywine Cemetery. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA 19344
(610) 273-3914
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved