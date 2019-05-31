|
|
Kenneth L. Devlin, 78 passed away peacefully at Conestoga View Nursing Home on Tuesday May 14th, 2019. Born on September 24th, 1940. Ken was originally from Parkesburg, PA and also lived in West Chester for many years. Surviving are his wife, Dawn M. Devlin of Upper Darby, Pa, his son Kenneth Devlin Jr. of Bluffton, SC, his daughter Kelly Seitz of York, PA and 3 grandchildren, his brothers and sisters in law as well as many nieces and nephews. Ken was loved very much by his brothers and sisters in law and their children. Ken loved reading his Bible, playing cards, games on the computer and going to the casino. A Memorial Service will be held at the Chapel at Conestoga View Nursing Home at 900 East King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday June 8th at 11:00 am. Fellowship with family and friends will be at Conestoga View Nursing Home. Following will be a burial service at Upper Octorara Cemetery at 357 Octorara Rd in Parkesburg, PA 19365.
Published in The Daily Local on June 3, 2019