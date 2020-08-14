Kenneth E. Bell, 85, of Thorndale, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Nancy J. Toohey Bell, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born in New Rochelle, NY, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Bartlett Bell. He was a member of Thorndale United Methodist Church serving in many capacities. Kenneth had a long career with the New York Central Railroad/Conrail until retirement when he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by his sons, Scott K. (Barbara) and Jeffery M. (Joanne); his grandchildren, Shannon, Andrew and Patrick Bell; and by his sister, Deanna Mandel. He was predeceased by 3 brothers and a sister. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, where family and friends will be received from 9:45-10:45. Interment will be in Hopewell United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Thorndale United Methodist church - mortgage fund, 3503 Lincoln Highway, Thorndale, Pennsylvania 19372 To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
.