Ken Mangold, 71, of West Chester, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, at Penn Medicine Hospice in West Chester surrounded by his children and family. Ken is survived by his five children whom he loved very much Scott (Susan), Gretchen (Rob), Heather (Pat), Andy (Hillary), and Lindsay (Jarrett), 7 brothers and sisters, 9 grandchildren (Sophie, Jake, Brady, Pete, Reese, Joe, Lou, Grace and Jane), his wife Linda and many nieces and nephews. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 23, 1948, the son of Chuck and Eileen Mangold, he was a long-time resident of West Chester. He followed in his father’s footsteps, working for Pepsi in Pittsburgh in his early years. Pepsi played a large role in Ken’s life as he worked their part time from grade school until after college. After graduating from the University of Dayton, he worked for IBM and moved to West Chester in 1980 to again work for Pepsi. Later in 1987 he became one of the original people to set up distribution of Snapple Beverages. However, Ken always felt his greatest accomplishment was helping to raise five wonderful children who now raise their own kids. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 7-9 pm at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc 410 North Church St. West Chester 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com. Ken’s Memorial Service will begin at 3pm on Friday July 12, 2019 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W Pleasant Grove Rd, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Ken’s name to Aidan’s Heart Foundation at www.aidansheart.org or mail to P.O. Box 72258 Thorndale, PA 19372.
Published in The Daily Local on July 8, 2019