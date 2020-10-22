1/
Kenneth Norman Betts Sr.
1929 - 2020
Kenneth Norman Betts Sr., 91, formerly of Malvern, PA passed away October 12, 2020. He was born in Malden, MA on June 10, 1929 to the late Charles Everett and Mae Davies Betts. He proudly served in the US Air Force during World War II and the Korean War. Kenneth was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Betts, with whom he shared 68 cherished years of marriage. Kenneth enjoyed all sports especially cheering on the Boston Bruins and the Boston Celtics. After his military service, Ken worked in retail sales at Finnaren and Haley and MAB Paints, and after retirement, worked as a Tipstaff at the Chester County Courthouse. He enjoyed keeping a meticulous yard and all things painting around the house. He adored his grandchildren and followed Great Valley High School and Philadelphia Sports Teams through good times and bad. Kenneth is survived by his children; Kenneth Norman Betts, Jr., Steven Roy Betts (Deborah) and Laurie Ann Brown (David), his three grandchildren; Allison Elizabeth Booten (Jacob), Annamarie Regina Trovato (Charlie), Kyle David Brown (Alexis) and his two great-grandchildren, Benjamin David and Ava Rae Trovato. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Betts Services will be private. www.maugergivnish.com

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
