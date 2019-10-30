|
|
Kermit Beyer Good, 88, departed this life on October 27, 2019 at Freedom Village, Coatesville, PA. Born on October 6, 1931 in Coatesville, PA he was the oldest son of Elwood Martin and Mary Margaret (nee Beyer) Good. Serving with the Army Core of Engineers, in Molesworth, England, Kermit met the love of his life Gwendoline Warren at a social event. After their marriage in Kettering, England, he brought his bride home to Coatesville, PA where they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. After being employed at Lukens Steel Company for 19 years, with inspiration from his immigrant friends, Mr. Good followed the American dream by starting his own company, Good Machining Company, a steel machining and fabrication company. The family business moved to larger locations first in Thorndale, PA and finally settling in Guthriesville, PA. Mr. Good ran the family business for years before retiring in 1995. Mr. Good was also an active member of the greater Coatesville community. He was a volunteer of the Brandywine Fire Company; Supervisor, West Brandywine Township, and a member of the Rotary Club of Coatesville and the Freemasons. He was an active member at Trinity Episcopal Church, Coatesville for many years serving as Usher, Property Chairman, and vestry member. During retirement at Freedom Village he was active with the billiards team, and helped to establish the wood shop. He was the go-to person for any furniture repair, and built many of the bluebird houses which are located around the property. Mr. Good enjoyed a good portion of his retirement with his wife at their home on the coast of Maine. He is remembered fondly as Commodore Good, enjoying sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and in Maine on his beloved Gouldsboro Bay. Mr. Good is predeceased by his wife Gwendoline Winifred (nee Warren) and survived by his son Kevin Warren Good (Kathleen (nee Keen)) of Coatesville; daughter Annette Good Smith (Bradford Davison) of Radnor, grandchildren K. Warren Good, Jr. (Lexi), Gordon William Good (Eleanor), Bradford Warren Smith, Gregory Leland Smith, Elizabeth Adams Good, and Allison Leigh Smith. and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers John Martin Good and William Elwood Good (Joanne) and his companion of 5 years, Blanche McKee. Funeral will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 323 East Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, PA 19320. Visitation at 10:00am, funeral at 11:00am. Interment will be private at Pequea Baptist Cemetery, Gap. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Trinity Episcopal Church 323 East Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, PA 19320; or Freedom Village Brandywine Scholarship Fund, 15 Freedom Blvd. Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 31, 2019