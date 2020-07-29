Kevan Michael Cunningham, age 61, passed away on June 18, 2020 in his residence in Philadelphia, PA. Kevan was born on April 6, 1959 in Englewood NJ, to Gerard and Nancy (Sheridan) Cunningham, and grew up in Malvern, PA. He attended Lynchburg University and had a varied career, most recently working 18 years as a dedicated employee of the US Treasury Department. Kevan was blessed with the Irish gift of storytelling and captivated audiences with his tales. A favorite story was during his time as a limousine driver, recalling when he drove Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley. The stars were so taken by his personality, they asked Kevan to join them in New England for dinner. In his free time, Kevan enjoyed the Mummers Hegeman String Band, vacations in Cape Cod, and travelling to Tuam Ireland (near Galway) to visit relatives. He always lent a hand to those in need and had a dry sense of humor about life’s ups and downs. Kevan is survived by his parents Gerard and Nancy (Sheridan) Cunningham of West Chester; his siblings Julie Zukow (David), Jayne Cunningham, Glenn Cunningham (Laura and nephew Brady); He was predeceased by his half-sister Mary Ellen Cunningham, and nephew Jason Cunningham.



