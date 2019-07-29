|
|
Kevin Michael Takacs, 46, of Baltimore Maryland, beloved son of Adrianna and Ronald Takacs and brother Christopher of West Chester, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on July 26 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia after a brief illness. Born October 12, 1972 in Passaic, New Jersey, Kevin spent his early years in Wallington, New Jersey, grew up in West Chester Pennsylvania, where he graduated from Henderson High school, then going on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore. He was employed for many years as Technical Director at The Berndt Group of Baltimore where he shared many friendships. In addition to his parents and brother, he is survived by Aunts and Uncles Kathy (Takacs) and Bruce Ferrentino of Andover New Jersey, Daryl and Sharon Smith of Kentucky, Bruce and Estella Smith of West Virginia, and held a very special place in his heart for cousins Ashley Ferrentino Miller and Tyler Ferrentino. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Nancy and Bearley Smith of Garfield New Jersey, and Marge and Laddie Takacs of Wallington New Jersey. At an early age, he developed a life-long interest in computers, was an artist and photographer, writer and poet well-known in the Baltimore art community, with an unbridled sense of wit and humor that brought a laugh and smile to everyone he met. He was passionate about his interests, his work and his politics. He also loved the outdoors, forming many happy memories during annual family camping trips, and continued the tradition later in life with yearly Fall camping outings with his brother and father. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the doctors, nurses and staff of The John Hopkins University Hospital, The Chester County Hospital and The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for their unrelenting effort, coordination and compassion during Kevin’s hospitalization. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10:00am – 11:45am at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith, and Boyd Funeral Home 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; followed by his funeral service at 12 noon. Interment will be held in Oaklands Cemetery, West Chester, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on July 30, 2019