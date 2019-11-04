|
Kristen Marie Stengel, age 39, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019 from a sudden illness. She was surrounded by her family.
Born in West Chester, PA and raised in Kennett Square, PA, Kristen was the daughter of Denise Orndorff Stengel and the late Lawrence Davis. She is survived by her husband Kevin Kirkpatrick, daughter Kaia Sloane Kirkpatrick (age 1), her step-father Frederick Stengel, sister Catherine Boor (Peter), and brother Paul Stengel.
Kristen was formally and professionally trained in cosmetology and was a self employed makeup artist and hair stylist. Most notably with QVC network studios in West Chester, PA.
Those who had the pleasure of knowing Kristen knew that she was full of life and passion. She took care her family and always found ways to make those around her feel loved.
Kristen was most notably recognized for her expressive eyes and bright smile. Her legacy will live on through her beloved daughter Kaia.
Also surviving are in laws Charles Anthony Kirkpatrick and Beatrice Weber Kirkpatrick, sister in-law Kimberly Kirkpatrick; nephew Peter Boor; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a memorial on Saturday November 9th at the Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. With visitation from 11-12, lunch immediately following at location.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Kaia Kirkpatrick Education Fund, C/O Kevin Kirkpatrick, 376 Stafford Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Published in Daily Local News on Nov. 3, 2019