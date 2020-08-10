Kristi Lynn Wagner passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after a lengthy illness. Kristi was born in 1976 in West Chester, PA and graduated from Downingtown High School where she played varsity soccer and lacrosse . She was a graduate of the University of Arizona. Kristi also earned a Masters Degree in microbiology from West Chester University while raising her family and attending classes in the evening. She worked in the pharmaceutical industry for years including time at OrthoVita and Stryker and was involved in several patents. Kristi loved her family and her pets. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially the beach and the mountains. She was a huge sports fan and loved the Philadelphia Flyers. Kristi was a very generous and giving person. She is survived by husband Barret Lenhoff, daughter Payton Reuss of Downingtown, son Nolan Reuss of Downingtown, daughter Kora Wagner of Myrtle Beach, step daughters Lauren and Carli Lenhoff of Abingdon, MD, parents Jim and Kim Wagner of Downingtown, brother Jamie Wagner and wife Meg of Downingtown, brother Joe Wagner of Downingtown, and former husband Kevin Reuss of Downingtown. Kristi will be missed by all. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in memory of Kristi Wagner at https://www.bcrf.org
Contributions by check may be sent to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609 New York, New York 10022. Tel: 646-497-2600