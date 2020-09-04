1/1
Lana M. Bensinger Swisher
Lana M. Bensinger Swisher, 79, passed away peacefully at her home in West Brandywine, Pa. on September 3, 2020. Lana was the beloved wife of Menno (Rich) Swisher for 38 years. She was the loving Mother of Lana Auer Murphy, wife of Keith; Bambi Auer; Tammy Auer Munro, wife of Jeff; Crystal Auer Kuhn, wife of Vincent; step-daughters, Christine Swisher Ford, wife of Rob; and Suzanne Swisher. Lana was also the loving MomMom to 13 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Arthur and Hazel Bensinger, she is predeceased by her Brothers, Burton (Buddy) Bensinger and James (Sonny) Bensinger. Also, a Grandson, Vincent DePaul Kuhn and Great Grandson, Roman Girafalco. Lana retired from Embreeville Hospital after 17 years and also worked at the Hallmark Store in Exton Square Mall. Lana loved her family and friends dearly and never missed sending them cards for special occasions. Interment will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Hibernia United Methodist Church, 200 Hibernia Rd. West Brandywine, Pa. 19320 hiberniachurch@gmail.com Arrangements are being handled by James J. Terry Funeral Home Inc., Coatesville www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
