Daily Local News Obituaries
Lance E. Seidel Sr., 78 of West Chester, PA passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at LifeCare Hospitals of Chester County. He is survived by his wife, Barbara L. Seidel of West Chester, PA; his two sons, Lance E. (Kristen) Seidel, Jr. of Timnath, CO, and Mark K. (Michelle) Seidel of Martinsburg, WV; his two brothers, Walter J. Seidel of Carolina Beach, NC, and Daniel E. Seidel of Lewis, DE; his sister, MaryAnn Seidel of Falls Church, VA and 2 Grandchildren Tyler and Chloe. Born July 22, 1940 in Washington, DC he was the son of the late Edward J. Seidel and the late Mildred Lunsford Seidel. Lance graduated from George Mason High School in Falls Church, Virginia and graduated from Frederick College in Portsmouth, Virginia. He excelled in football throughout his academic career, playing for both Frederick College and West Virginia University. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Delaware National Guard. Lance worked as Senior Consultant - Personnel Relations Department in his final role over a lifelong career with DuPont Company. He was an active member of Willistown United Methodist Church, Newtown Square, PA and volunteered at Chester County Hospital for approximately 18 years, where he enjoyed helping the patients and their families. He enjoyed spending time with his two grandchildren, gardening, cooking, and driving throughout Lancaster County with his wife, Barbara. Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:00 am - 10:00 am at Willistown United Methodist Church, 6051 West Chester Pike Newtown Square, PA 19073; followed by his Funeral Service at 10:00 am March 8, 2019 6051 West Chester Pike Newtown Square PA 19073. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Willistown United Methodist Church at the above address. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 6, 2019
