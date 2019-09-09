Home

Larry Raymond Fitzcharles, age 71 (1948-2019) Resided in Buffalo, Wyoming – formerly Unionville, Pennsylvania. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our wonderful brother, Larry. He will forever be remembered as a kind, intelligent, hardworking educator and family man. The son of the late Carl V. and Helen C. Fitzcharles and is survived by his son Zachary and wife Lyndsay Fitzcharles, as well as his five siblings and spouses – Donna & Richard Thompson, Carl & Jill Fitzcharles, Duke & Rita Fitzcharles, Linda Neville wife of the late Scott Neville, and Jeffrey Fitzcharles. Larry started his career in the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District as a teacher at Patton Middle school and later became Assistant Principal. Thereafter, he became the Principal at Hillendale Elementary School. After retiring from a successful career in Education, Larry and his family moved to Buffalo, Wyoming where they spent 25 years operating a Ranch and serving as Hunting Guides.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 10, 2019
