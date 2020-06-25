After a brief illness, Larry Lloyd Light, age 83, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020, in his home in West Chester, PA. He was born on July 25,1936, in Clearwater, Kansas, the only child of Lloyd L. (Bud) Light and E. Pauline Wise Light. Larry graduated from Clearwater High School and joined the US Army in 1956, serving in the US Army Security Agency, US Embassy, Vietnam. He returned and graduated from Wichita State University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, going on to work for E.I. DuPont de Nemours, Co., Inc., for over 32 years in the Wilmington, DE, and Clifton, NJ, offices. His area of expertise was in Specialty Chemicals. He retired in 1998, and kept busy fishing, golfing, biking, bowling, traveling, visiting his beloved children and grandchildren, and even driving a school bus to sporting events for local schools. Larry was an active member of The United Methodist Church of West Chester, where he co-sponsored the Jr. Youth Group with his wife, and was a member of and Chaired the Board of Trustees for several years. He served on the Building Construction Project Team for the recent renovations. Larry is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Marilyn Duncan Light; three sons, Leslie L. Light, Michael T. Light, and Christopher D. Light (Jennifer); and one daughter, Kelly L. Shockley (Michael); his seven grandchildren, Erin Shockley, Brent Shockley, Kylie Shockley, Jillian Shockley, Sarah Light, Daniel Light, and Matthew Light. He will be remembered dearly for his humor, stories, immeasurable kindness, and his strong faith. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The United Methodist Church of West Chester, 129 S. High St., West Chester PA 19382. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com. Memorial services will be held at The United Methodist Church of West Chester on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM with limited attendance. (Contact the church office for available seating.) Social distancing and masks will be required. The services will also be livestreamed at umcwc.org. Interment will be private at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.