Larry Wallace
Larry V. Wallace, 57, of West Caln, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, under the care of Reading Hospital. Born in Coatesville, Larry is the son of Patricia (Null) and Richard Wallace of East Fallowfield. An area resident his entire life, he was a 1980 graduate of Coatesville Area School District. He retired from Downingtown School District as the Maintenance Supervisor six years ago. Most recently, he had been working for Moccasin Run Golf Club. Larry loved hunting, golfing, fishing, going crabbing and fishing in his boat, bowling, and playing longboard. He was a friend to everyone he met and all who knew him loved him. Larry’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at 2 PM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg. The viewing will be from 12:30 until the time of the service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home. Online condolences can be posted www.wildefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Viewing
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Wilde Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wilde Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
