Laura E. Cox, 83, of Coatesville passed away on June 28, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital.
She was predeceased by her husband in 2000, Clinton W. Cox.
Born on June 29, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pa she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Laura E. Russell D'Ginto.
Laura worked for Paoli Memorial Hospital in the food/nutrition department for 28 years.
Laura is survived by daughters, Virginia Nolan, Debbie Walters, Sandy Cox, son Steven G. Cox, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren, brothers Elwood & Joseph D'Ginto, and sister Eva L. Friies.
She was predeceased by a sister Nancy M. Cooper,brother Louis DiGinto and daughter Laura Foracker, son Clinton Cox, son Roger Owen Cox.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 11:00 am with a time of visitation from 10:00 am till the service.Interment will follow the service at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, Pa.
Published in Daily Local News on July 1, 2019