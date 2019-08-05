|
|
Laura Frances Hall, 79, of Oxford, PA passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at her daughter, Sara's home in Port Deposit, MD.
Born in West Grove she was the daughter of the late Everett N. and Mildred Tarbert Ross.
Frances graduated from Oxford High School Class of 1958. In December 1958 she married the late Charles C. Hall, Sr. After his 22 year career in the US Army and Air Force, they returned to Oxford.
She was retired from the Oxford Area School District where she was employed in Elk Ridge School as a custodian.
Frances was a former member of the Pocahontas Council #212, Oxford. She enjoyed playing cards, dominos, sharing lunch with her classmates once a month, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Laura Lynn Moulton (Mark) of Noblesville, IN, Charles C. Hall, Jr. (Jeff Ciarlo) of New Castle, DE, Sara Marie Kirk (David) of Port Deposit, MD; two grandchildren, Bethany Lynn France of Brownsburg, IN and Joshua Kelly Moulton (Brooke) of Noblesville, IN; four great-grandchildren, Maddux Charles France, Stella Rose France, Chaz Dailey Smith and Lars Louis Moulton; one brother, Everett N. Ross of Bayville, NJ; and her neighbors whom she thought of as family.
Funeral services will be held 11 am on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, where friends may call from 10-11 am.
Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the at cancer.org.
Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Local News on Aug. 5, 2019