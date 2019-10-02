|
|
Laura Hope Wilson, 81 of West Chester, PA passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester. She was the wife of David C. Wilson. Born March 21, 1938 in Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late Cyrus Franklin Mount and Sophie Beatrice Fisher Mount. Laura attended Chester High School in Chester, PA. She was a member of Seventh Day Advent Church in West Chester and enjoyed crafts and reading. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Don Wilson (Tere), and grandson, Matthew. She was preceded in death by sons, Thomas E. DeHaven Jr. and James David DeHaven; siblings, Rose Eberhard and William Mount. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seventh Day Advent Church 826 S. High St. West Chester, PA 19382.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 3, 2019