Laurence Cornely
Laurence Cornely, age 80, of Glen Mills, PA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 12, 2020. Larry was the 6th child to the late Frank and Ann Cornely and was raised in the Highland Park Section of Philadelphia. He was a 1958 graduate of Bonner High School. Larry was a retired construction manager and more recently a bus driver for the Garnet Valley School District. He was a devoted family man who raised his family in West Chester, PA. He was an avid golfer right up until the end, enjoying his friendships at Penn Oaks Country Club. Larry was a passionate fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. And like many an Irishman, he was quite good at telling a few tales. Larry was a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church where he was active with the Knights of Columbus. Survivors: his 5 loving daughters: Susan Miller (Philip), Diane Murray (Reilly), Kathleen Roberts (Craig), Patricia Canterino (John), and Eileen Mascherino (Jason), and their mother Kathleen (Hilscher) Lichtner; he was the proud grandfather of 11; he is also survived by his oldest brother, Fr. Francis Cornely, and many nieces and nephews of his departed siblings. Visitation: Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9:15-10:45 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA. Funeral Mass: Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity at 9001 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20903. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
