Laverne E. Peters, 89, of Garden Spot Village formerly of Coatesville died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Mary Jane Barnes Peters, Sr. and the husband of Claire Evans Peters with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Laverne was a 1948 graduate of Coatesville High School. He was a 66 year member of Olivet United Methodist Church, Coatesville. In 1986, Laverne retired from Lukens Steel Co. after 39 years in Production Control. He was a member of Brandywine-Goddard Lodge #383 A.F. & A.M., the Scottish Rite Bodies, and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. He was a member of the Coatesville Jaycees, and a former member of Caln Township Town Watch. He enjoyed playing in various Fast Pitch Softball Leagues. Laverne also enjoyed riding his horses, raising homing pigeons, and loved his cars. In addition to his wife, Claire, Laverne is survived by his great nieces and nephews and their children. In addition to his parents, Laverne was predeceased by his three brothers, John A. Peters, Charles L. “Dutch” Peters, Jr., and Harry A. Peters and his two sisters, Dora P. Scott and Helen P. McCorkle. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10am at Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials in Laverne’s honor may be made to Hospice and Community Care 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 9, 2019