Lawrence F. Cozzone
Lawrence F. Cozzone (“Larry”), 89, of Exton, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. In addition to his parents and his wife Mary Cozzone, Larry was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jesika, and brothers Francis and Anthony. Lawrence is survived by four children, Lawrence Cozzone, Jr., Janet Cozzone, Victor Cozzone (Kathi), Michelle McNamara, and stepson Billy Lyster. He is also survived by grandchildren: Shannon, Victor A., Lydia, Jesse, Elyjah, Larissa, Joshua, and Joseph; great-grandchildren: Morgan, Daphne, Tatum, and Amyia. Services are Private. Memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be made to Chester County Food Bank, 650 Pennsylvania Dr, Exton, PA 19341. To view the full obituary, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangments.

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
