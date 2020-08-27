Lawrence (Larry) K. Smith, 58 of West Chester, PA, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Penn Medicine Hospice at Chester County in West Chester. Born December 15, 1961 in West Chester, PA, he was the son of Janet A. Finegan Smith of West Chester, and the late William E. Smith Jr. Larry was a 1980 graduate of West Chester Henderson High School and attended West Chester University. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Earle Smith, III. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister-in-law Rosemary Weber Smith; his nephews Joshua William Smith of Downingtown, Justin Smith of Exton and Jason McGhin (Jennifer) of Plymouth Meeting and great-nieces and great-nephews: Luke and Charlotte Smith and Aidan and Gwendolyn McGhin Larry was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. Services & Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation
, 1500 Walnut Street, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA, 19102. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
.