1/
Lawrence K. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence (Larry) K. Smith, 58 of West Chester, PA, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Penn Medicine Hospice at Chester County in West Chester. Born December 15, 1961 in West Chester, PA, he was the son of Janet A. Finegan Smith of West Chester, and the late William E. Smith Jr. Larry was a 1980 graduate of West Chester Henderson High School and attended West Chester University. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Earle Smith, III. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister-in-law Rosemary Weber Smith; his nephews Joshua William Smith of Downingtown, Justin Smith of Exton and Jason McGhin (Jennifer) of Plymouth Meeting and great-nieces and great-nephews: Luke and Charlotte Smith and Aidan and Gwendolyn McGhin Larry was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. Services & Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 1500 Walnut Street, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA, 19102. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved