Lawrence Michael O’Donnell died on August 30, 2020, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, after a courageous battle with cancer. The son of Lawrence Harry O’Donnell and Edna O’Dowd O’Donnell, Larry was born in St. Louis, MO during the war, on September 25th 1943, while his father was fighting in the Pacific theater. He first met his father when he was two and his Dad returned from the war effort. Larry’s childhood was spent in a number of locations, with some time spent in Oklahoma and some in DC until the family eventually settled in Kennett Square, PA. He attended Salesianum School for high school, and graduated from King’s College in Wilkes Barre in 1965. Larry went to Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle, PA where he earned a J.D. in 1968, and then NYU where he obtained a Masters in Tax Law. He practiced law in West Chester for 50 years, mostly with the firm he co-founded, MacElree Harvey. He was a 50 year member of the Chester County Bar Association, of which he was very proud. Larry was professionally successful as both a lawyer and an entrepreneur. He was civic minded and served on numerous community and corporate boards, including Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories and Potomac Photonics. While he had too many interests to list, in particular he was a car fanatic and an avid pilot for over 20 years. He loved spending time in Cape May during the summer and St. Barth during the winter, interspersed with his home in Chester Springs. Above all, Larry felt his crowning achievement was his family, paramountly his enduring and harmonious marriage of 42 years with his true love and partner, Sue, and their six children, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Children: Cathie O’Donnell, Whitney Lukens (Chris Cox), Jennifer Hanlon (Gary Hanlon), Trevor Lukens (Dr. Jennifer Howard), James B. O’Donnell, and Gavin C.B. O’Donnell (Molly Laufman). He was also a beloved brother to Patrick O’Donnell (Hannah Gardner), Katie Mehne (Rob Mehne), and “Sam” (Maureen) Graybill (Ed Graybill). There will be a memorial service once the scourge of Covid-19 is passed. In the meantime, friends and family are welcome to contribute to any of the several charities he supported: Community Volunteers in Medicine: www.cvim.org
; Chester County Food Bank: https://chestercountyfoodbank.org
; DonorsChoose (education): www.donorschoose.org
; and Brandywine Valley SPCA, www.bvspa.org
.