Leigh S. Wise, age 81, a Villages Florida resident for 13 years, died November 15th at Buffalo Crossings Healthcare Facility in The Villages, FL. Leigh had sustained chronic injuries from an accident 14 years ago which greatly diminished his quality of life. Originally from Chester County, Pennsylvania, Leigh was a graduate of West Chester University for both undergraduate and graduate degrees. Leigh spent most of his working life in education in Chester County. He was a very popular sixth grade teacher in the Great Valley School District and was both a middle and high school counselor in the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District. Leigh enjoyed the students he taught and counseled, and he loved people. He was a great listener and made the people he interacted with feel special. He was in the Army reserves, long-time Frazer Lions Club member, and was a major rail fan. He loved God and his family. Leigh is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dottie Wise of The Villages, FL, son. L. Cameron Wise, daughter, Courtney R. Wise, grandchildren, Landon and Grayson Wise, and Violet Mastroianni, all of Chester Springs, PA. He also has a brother D. Garth Wise in Denver, PA and was predeceased by a brother Tim Wise. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, January 14th at 10:00 am at North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, FL 32159. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to North Lake Presbyterian Church in Leigh’s memory.
