Leilia M Hally (née Wilson) of West Chester PA, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. Wife of the late William Hally; beloved mother of Cathy Holland (Bob), Theresa LaRosa (Michael), Bill Hally (Mary), Frank Hally (Deb), the late Tom Hally (Deb), Mary Morris (Keith), Sheila Davis (Tom), Veronica Matthews (Dave), Sharon Hally (Uwe), Lisa Cellini (John), the late Paul Hally, the late Joe Hally; grandmother of 30 and great- grandmother of 24. Her family was her delight. More Information at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 15, 2020