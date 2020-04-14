Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Leilia Hally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leilia M. Hally

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leilia M. Hally Obituary
Leilia M Hally (née Wilson) of West Chester PA, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. Wife of the late William Hally; beloved mother of Cathy Holland (Bob), Theresa LaRosa (Michael), Bill Hally (Mary), Frank Hally (Deb), the late Tom Hally (Deb), Mary Morris (Keith), Sheila Davis (Tom), Veronica Matthews (Dave), Sharon Hally (Uwe), Lisa Cellini (John), the late Paul Hally, the late Joe Hally; grandmother of 30 and great- grandmother of 24. Her family was her delight. More Information at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -