Lena (nee DeLuca) Cavaliere, of West Chester, PA, passed away on August 28, 2019. Born in Hoboken, NJ in 1935, she was the daughter of the late Basilio and Catina (nee Cardinale) DeLuca. Lena was a Eucharistic Minister at SS Simon & Jude Church for many years. She was devoted to her faith and a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry, the Crusade Prayer Group, and the Juliets. Lena also enjoyed reading and knitting. Lena was the beloved wife of the late Peter J. Cavaliere; loving mother of Linda DeSantis, Peter Cavaliere, III, Laura Jo Smith (Thomas), Ronald Cavaliere, and Tina Marie O’Toole (Robert); adoring grandmother of Lauren and Kelly Donnelly and Cody and Samantha O’Toole; caring great-grandmother of Lucas Donnelly and Anthony Masucci; dear sister of Rose Florio, Nancy Lodato, Santa Wolfee, and Paul DeLuca; predeceased by siblings, Mary and Michael DeLuca. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 6-8 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, and Wednesday 10-10:50 AM at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382 followed by her Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Phila., PA 19103, or to Unite for Her, 127 East Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA 19380, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 30, 2019