|
|
Lenora “Dolly” Snyder Latterell, 89, of Coatesville died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Hickory House Nursing Home. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Helena T. Doran and William P. Snyder, Jr. and the wife of the late Edwin R. Latterell with whom she shared 31 years of marriage before his death in March 2000. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Coatesville and a member of the former St. Cecilia Church, Coatesville. Dolly was a 1951 graduate of St. Agnes High School, West Chester Dolly retired from Wyeth Laboratories, and was previously employed by Bell Telephone, Prudential Insurance, After she retired, Dolly was a greeter and cashier at Kmart for many years. Dolly is survived by her son, Jeffrey D. Latterell, his wife, Merrilee and their daughter, Meghan, and her son, Davion, her sister, Charlotte Snyder and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Dolly was predeceased by her two sons, Joseph Marks and Robert Latterell, sister, Helen Shaffer and her brother, William Snyder. Dolly’s funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Church 404 Charles Street, Coatesville. Visitation will begin at 10am. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials in Dolly’s honor may be made to St. Joseph Church 404 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 29, 2020