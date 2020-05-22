Leonard Roy Dickenson
1940 - 2020
Leonard Roy Dickenson, 79, loving husband to May, passed away on May 21, 2020. Together with his wife they hammered every nail and sawed every board to build their house in Berwyn, PA. Within the walls of this warm home they raised three daughters: Dawn (Robert) Bunyon, Robin Ott, and Joy (Kevin) Newman. Len grew up on a farm in West Exeter, NY. As the first born son of Esther Daniels and Lyman Dickenson he worked hard bailing hay and milking cows, and yet he was very mischievous. Once he led his prized horse, Kit, through the front door and into the living room. After his father died of polio, he seriously took on his role as big brother to ten siblings: Herbert (D.),Beverly, Benecia, Robert, Wendell, Leroy (D.) Janice, Delois(D.), Rodger (D.), and Joseph (D.). While on leave as a Marine, he met his wife of 59 years, May Hoskins, on the beaches of Wildwood, NJ. He offered to buy her an ice cream cone, but then borrowed money to buy it. It must have been a good pick-up line because she fell for him then and there. Besides his good looks, it was his devotion to family that impressed her. Len wore many different hats on his career path. He was a lumberjack, land surveyor and a crane mechanic. But it was his job as a truck driver that gave him the most satisfaction. He felt like a modern day cowboy driving his big rig across the open roads. It was hard work. Seven days a week of getting up early in the morning to drive or work on his trucks. He had a strong work ethic that was all centered on taking care of his family. Len never lost his mischievous fun side. He kept climbing trees, playing baseball, and pulling practical jokes. His grandchildren: Bobby (Scarlett), Emily (Sotero), Brooke (Dylan), Eric, Matthew (Brian), and Zachary loved their Pop-pops' sense of humor very much. His great-grandchildren: Alexander, Emiliana, Connor and Lillian brought him so much happiness. He was a survivor of triple-by-pass heart surgery and cancer. He went out fighting Parkinson's Disease. He was a very strong man, both physically and mentally, but it was the strong bond that he had with his loved ones that kept him going. We are all going to miss our Pops. www.maugergivnish.com

Published in The Daily Local from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
May 22, 2020
Dad Dickenson was the best - he had a great sense of humor. Always made me feel like part if the family when I was with Joy. My love goes out to Dawn, Robin and Joy and most of all to Mom Dickenson. So very sorry - he will be thought of with a smile and missed.
Jackie and Mike Leming
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
