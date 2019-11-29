Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Helm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Helm Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester Helm Jr. Obituary
Lester R. “Ted” Helm Jr., 64 of Honeybrook passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019. He was the husband of Suzanne Helm, with whom he shared 42 yrs. of marriage. Lester is also survived by his son Jason and a sister Bonnie Sarmento. Funeral services will be held for Lester on Tue. December 3, 2019 at 4 pm at the James Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown where friends may visit from 2:30 to 3:45. Interment private. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -