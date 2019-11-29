|
|
Lester R. “Ted” Helm Jr., 64 of Honeybrook passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019. He was the husband of Suzanne Helm, with whom he shared 42 yrs. of marriage. Lester is also survived by his son Jason and a sister Bonnie Sarmento. Funeral services will be held for Lester on Tue. December 3, 2019 at 4 pm at the James Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown where friends may visit from 2:30 to 3:45. Interment private. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 30, 2019