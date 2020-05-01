Lewis Labowitz
Lewis Labowitz, born in Philadelphia on August 2, 1949 and a resident of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020. He was the son of Aaron S. Labowitz and Cora Mae Pope. He graduated from Lower Merion High School and was a facilities worker at Immaculata University for over 42 years. He also was a volunteer firefighter for numerous firehouses. He will always be remembered for his childlike sense of humor when you needed it the most, love of travel and enjoying watching Philadelphia sports teams. He is survived by his children, Lewis (Nancy), Aaron (Jody), and Florence (Elias). As well as ten Grandchildren and one Great Granddaughter, along with his brothers Lawrence and Lloyd with various nieces and nephews and Missy his beloved cat. The private funeral service was held on May 2, 2020 at St. Agnes Cemetery in West Chester, PA. Arrangements were handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, West Chester. Condolences may be offered by visiting: www.foundsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
