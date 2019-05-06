|
|
Lewis J. Lafferty, III, age 64, of Wilmington, DE passed away suddenly Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Lewis was a loving and devoted son, husband, brother, father, uncle and friend. He was raised in Kennett Square, PA, and graduated from Kennett High School in 1973. He met his loving wife Diane in 1976 and settled in Wilmington, DE in 1978. He recently retired from the Nemours A.I. dupont Hospital for Children where he was employed for 30 years as a supervisor in the security department. He enjoyed gardening, hanging out by his pool, collecting baseball cards and coins, watching the Eagles and Phillies, and spending time at Delaware Park. He will be remembered especially for his sense of humor, infectious smile, and boisterous laughter.
Lewis is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Diane, his mother, Doris, his sister, Josephine, his son, Patrick and daughter-in-law, Stefani, his daughter, Kristin, his dog, Ruger and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A viewing will be held Thursday, May 9th at 9:30 am followed by a memorial service at 11am at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington 19808.
Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kennett Square, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Faithful Friends Animal Society. To send condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in Daily Local News on May 5, 2019