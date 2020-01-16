Daily Local News Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Lewis Pierce Jr. Obituary
Lewis James Pierce, Jr., “Lewie” age 98, of Chester, PA, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Fair Acres Nursing Home. Lewis was born April 19, 1921, and was a Chester High School graduate, Class of 1939. Lewie was employed at Sun Ship Building & Dry Dock Company. He then served as a proud Veteran of U.S. Navy as a Seaman 1st Class during WWII. After returning from the Pacific, Lewie was employed as an Electrician with Local IBEW Union #654, working on construction jobs all around Delaware Valley area until he retired. Predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Doris M. Lewis Pierce, his parents the late Lewis J. and Mildred (Williams) Pierce and sister Estell. Survivors: Nieces and nephews, notably close to Diane Lewis, Lynda (Andy) Scheerer and Tina Culbertson and several grand nephews and nieces, notably Kathryn Scheerer and Jack Scheerer. Funeral services and interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Purple Heart Donations for Veterans. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 17, 2020
