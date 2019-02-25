|
|
Liliana A. Wright, 71, of York died Saturday, February 22, 2019 at York Hospital. Born in Maida Calabria, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Paolo Araco and Vittoria Pileggi. Liliana came to the U.S. in 1965. She was a resident of York, PA for the last 8 years and a former resident of Honey Brook. Mrs. Wright was the wife of the late Robert T. Wright and mother of the late Kristin Hines. Mother of Helen (Joe) Hofbauer, Marcus A. (Elsie) Wright. Also survived by 6 grandchildren Joe, Jesse, Kathleen, Jonathan, Marshall and Matilda; 3 sisters Elizabeth, Concetta, Immaculata Araco and 2 brothers Francesco and Antonio Araco. Her Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main St., Darby, PA. Viewing prior from 11am-12pm. Burial will be in Arlington Cem. Online condolences www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 26, 2019