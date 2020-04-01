|
|
Lillian M. Durfee (nee Pitera) on age 91, residing in Duluth, MN, formerly of Chester County, PA died at home on Thursday March 19, 2020. She was born June 21, 1928 in Utica, N.Y. to the late Anthony and Frances Pitera. Wife of the late Richard Allen Durfee. She was predeceased by her younger brother, Robert Pitera. She is survived by her sister-in-law Betty Pitera; children Lorraine Johnson (Phelps), JoAnne Durfee, Steven Durfee (Monica), Thomas Durfee. Beloved grandmother to Miles, Curtis, Reese, Aaron, Jack, Amelia, Alison, and Tess, as well as 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lillian was passionate about making a difference in the world. After graduating from Plattsburgh University, she joined the Army Nurse Corps in 1950 and served in the Korean War 1950-53. After retiring from the VA in 1990, she joined the Peace Corps in 1991 and worked as a nursing instructor in Nepal. Lillian spent her later years working for the Chester County Visitors Bureau, caring for grandchildren and great grandchildren, volunteering, and traveling. A celebration of her life will be held at the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 2, 2020