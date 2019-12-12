Daily Local News Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Lillian Turansky Obituary
Lillian Turansky, 93, of Honey Brook formerly of Coatesville died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late, Oliver and Dora Koch Strong, and the wife of the late Paul P. Turansky with whom she shared 41 years of marriage. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Coatesville. Lillian worked at Pepperidge Farm Co. for 15 years. She enjoyed baking, cooking, flowers and loved spending time with her family. Lillian is survived by her two sons, Paul A. “Skip” Turansky and his wife, Kathryn and James Turansky and his wife, Carole all of Coatesville, and one granddaughter, Nicole Liberatore and her husband, Vince of Ocean City, NJ; three brothers William, Wilton, and Denwood and his wife Jean. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Oliver and sister, Christina A Prayer Service for Lillian will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11am at Wentz Funeral Home 342 East Chestnut Street, Coatesville 610-384-0318. Visitation will begin at 10am. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, West Brandywine. Memorials in Lillian’s honor may be made to St. Joseph Church 404 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA 19320. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 13, 2019
