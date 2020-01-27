|
|
Lily Hartshaw, 94 yrs., of Glenmoore, died on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Hickory House Nursing Home, following an illness. She was the wife of the late Daniel Lewis Hartshaw, who died on March 29, 1993. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM from the Ebenezer Bible Chapel, 289 Warwick Furnace Road, Elverson, with Pastor Deane E. Boyd officiating. A calling hour will be held starting at 9 AM at the church. A graveside service and interment will be held at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Chester Springs at 1:30 PM on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Lily to Ebenezer Bible Chapel, PO Box 233, Elverson, Pa. 19520-0233. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 28, 2020