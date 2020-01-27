Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA 19344
(610) 273-3914
Resources
More Obituaries for Lily Hartshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily Hartshaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lily Hartshaw Obituary
Lily Hartshaw, 94 yrs., of Glenmoore, died on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Hickory House Nursing Home, following an illness. She was the wife of the late Daniel Lewis Hartshaw, who died on March 29, 1993. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM from the Ebenezer Bible Chapel, 289 Warwick Furnace Road, Elverson, with Pastor Deane E. Boyd officiating. A calling hour will be held starting at 9 AM at the church. A graveside service and interment will be held at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Chester Springs at 1:30 PM on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Lily to Ebenezer Bible Chapel, PO Box 233, Elverson, Pa. 19520-0233. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -