Still so sweet, beautiful Linda Dougherty, 79, passed away on May 28, 2019, from cancer in her peaceful last day on earth prepared in her angelic ways for the blessings of heaven. Preceded in death by her parents, Jim & Olive Matheny and brother Mike Matheny. She is survived by her husband, Gary; three sons, David (Pam), Dan (Penny) and Doug (Diana); seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Linda was a perfect match for her husband of nearly 60 years. He adored her and he was always so proud to have her at his side. As a devoted, loving mother, she raised her three sons in the love of God. Her witness for Jesus came so natural and she studied the Bible every morning without fail. She was the life of the party, so funny in her fantastic recall of stories, songs and events. Collections of antique dolls and her Scotty dogs brought her so much joy. The time she spent with Gary in England and throughout Europe enriched her life. With so many friends, she always thought of others first and loved her family dearly. A visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10:30am followed by a celebration of her life at 10:30am on Saturday, June 15 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 4 Westtown Rd., Thorton PA 19373. Contributions may be made to New Beginnings Congregation, 328 Grubb Dr., Elverson, PA 19520 For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on June 7, 2019