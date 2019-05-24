|
|
Linda Cannon Graham, age 68 of Malvern, PA, passed away at her home on May 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of James A. Graham. Linda was born on May 1, 1951 in Charlottesville, VA to Beverly Quinn Cannon and the late Joseph V. Cannon. She was a graduate of Thomas McKean High School in Wilmington, DE and the University of Delaware. Linda worked for the Vanguard Corporation for 26 years in Human Resources. She was a devout member of Saint Patrick’s Church of Malvern and enjoyed quilting, reading, traveling, garage sales, and going to Bethany Beach with her family. SURVIVORS: Wife of James A. Graham; mother of Randall C. Graham (Lauren), Abigail M. Graham (Jim Cavanagh), and Patrick J. Graham (Gabrielle Eisenhower); daughter of Beverly Quinn Cannon; sister of Donna Julian, Ellen Cannon, and Robert Cannon; grandmother of Dylan, Natalie, and Kieran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Linda’s visitation on Tuesday evening from 6-8pm at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Avenue Malvern, PA and her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11am at Saint Patrick’s Church, 104 Channing Avenue Malvern, PA. Interment will take place at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to at www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 26, 2019