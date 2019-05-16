|
|
Linda Lorraine Wooldridge Hulbert, 77, of Ann Arbor Michigan died Monday, April 8, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Matthew Harold Hulbert. Linda was born October 21, 1945 in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Tempie Leslie Wooldridge and Edith Kidd Wooldridge. In addition to her husband of 54 years, she is survived by her daughter Tempie Shearon and her husband Michael Shearon, her son David Hulbert and his wife Monica Hulbert, and three granddaughters Rachel Shearon, Julia Shearon, and Louisa Hulbert. For those wishing to make memorial donations, please consider Community Volunteers in Medicine in West Chester, Pennsylvania where Linda volunteered for 15 years helping those with low incomes get medical care.
Published in The Daily Local on May 17, 2019