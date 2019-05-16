Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hulbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Hulbert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Hulbert Obituary
Linda Lorraine Wooldridge Hulbert, 77, of Ann Arbor Michigan died Monday, April 8, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Matthew Harold Hulbert. Linda was born October 21, 1945 in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Tempie Leslie Wooldridge and Edith Kidd Wooldridge. In addition to her husband of 54 years, she is survived by her daughter Tempie Shearon and her husband Michael Shearon, her son David Hulbert and his wife Monica Hulbert, and three granddaughters Rachel Shearon, Julia Shearon, and Louisa Hulbert. For those wishing to make memorial donations, please consider Community Volunteers in Medicine in West Chester, Pennsylvania where Linda volunteered for 15 years helping those with low incomes get medical care.
Published in The Daily Local on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.